Best Windows 10 apps this week

The new Microsoft Edge browser that is based on Chromium, is now pushed to further Windows devices via Windows Update. Check out Mark's article for more information.

New Windows apps and games

EV3 Classroom LEGO Education

Designed for the Lego Mindstorms Education EV3 Core Set, EV3 Classroom LEGO Education brings STEM and robotics learning to secondary students.

The program may be used to design and program robots. The programming language is based on Scratch, a visual programming language that is easy to learn.

ModernFlyouts

The application replaces the default audio/brightness/airplane flyouts of Windows 10 with a modern UI that is based on Windows 10X.

Mouse pointer highlight

Mouse pointer highlight is a basic app for Windows 10 to highlight the mouse pointer and mouse clicks on the device when it is running.

Notable updates

Twitter for Windows 10 changes the "tweet with comments" option to "quote tweets". Update introduces other improvements such as automatically hiding media buttons on smaller screens in the direct messages interface or emoji picker improvements.

Windows Package Manager update introduces support for a curated list of store apps for developers.

Your Phone feature to run Android apps on the Windows 10 device is now rolling out to all users with supported devices (Samsung only currently).