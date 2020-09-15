Microsoft is forcing the new Edge on users with KB4576754 update for Windows 10

Since adopting the Chromium engine for Edge, Microsoft has been eager for people to move away from the legacy version of its web browser.

To help ensure compliance with its wishes, the company has released the KB4576754 update which forces the installation of the new Microsoft Edge and removes the old version. With the update being mandatory, anyone wanting to avoid Edge will have to take action.

The KB4576754 update is aimed specifically at Windows 10 versions 1809, 1903, 1909 and 2004, but anyone who has decided to stick with an older version of the operating system does not miss out. Microsoft has also released KB4576753 for Windows 10 version 1803.

On the support page for the update, Microsoft explains what you can expect following its installation:

Start menu pins, tiles, and shortcuts for the current version of Microsoft Edge will migrate to the new Microsoft Edge.

Taskbar pins and shortcuts for the current version of Microsoft Edge will migrate to the new Microsoft Edge.

The new Microsoft Edge will be pinned to the taskbar. If the current version of Microsoft Edge is already pinned, it will be replaced.

The new Microsoft Edge will add a shortcut to the desktop. If the current version of Microsoft Edge already has a shortcut, it will be replaced.

By default, most protocols that Microsoft Edge handles will be migrated to the new Microsoft Edge.

The current version of Microsoft Edge will be hidden from UX surfaces in the OS. This includes settings, applications, and any file or protocol support dialog boxes.

Trying to start the current version of Microsoft Edge will redirect to the new Microsoft Edge.

The First Run Experience (FRE) will auto-launch the first time that a device restarts after the new Microsoft Edge is installed. This does not occur on devices joined to a Domain, Active Directory, Azure AD or on Windows 10 Enterprise and Surface Hub Editions.

Data from earlier versions of Microsoft Edge (such as passwords, favorites, open tabs) will be available in the new Microsoft Edge.

The new Microsoft Edge does not support the removal of this update.

If you would like to avoid the update, you have a few options, including pausing Windows Updates.

But should you find that the update has already been installed you can -- despite what Microsoft says -- still get rid of the new Edge. Just open up the Command Prompt and run the following two commands:

cd C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft\Edge\Application\[latest_version]\Installer

setup.exe --uninstall --system-level --verbose-logging --force-uninstall

The company is clearly aware that not everyone will be happy about a forced browser upgrade, and therefore the updates are not being pushed to devices managed by Windows Update for Business (WUfB).

Image credit: Ilya Sergeevych / Shutterstock