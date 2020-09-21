Logitech releases MX Anywhere 3 wireless mouse for Windows and Mac

Laptop trackpads have gotten much better over the years, but let's be honest -- nothing beats a quality mouse. Whether you use a laptop running Windows, Linux, or macOS, a wireless mouse should be part of your life.

Logitech is one of the best makers of mice, and today, the company launches its newest pointing device. Called "MX Anywhere 3," this wireless compact mouse offers DPI options ranging from 200 to 4,000. It can connect over Bluetooth, but if you prefer, it also comes with one of Logitech's unifying USB receivers. It has two thumb buttons, which can be programmed to do pretty much anything, but I like them for forward and back in web browsers. Best of all, the scroll wheel has a dedicated button, allowing you to switch between ratcheted and smooth/fast scrolling.

"Featuring the next-generation MagSpeed wheel, the compact mouse quietly scrolls up to 1,000 lines per second and auto-shifts between ratchet and hyperfast mode, giving you the highest precision in a compact mouse. The latest addition to the premium MX family of products, MX Anywhere 3, is built to track on virtually any surface, including glass, as you move it with you whenever, wherever you are working, such as your kitchen table, couch, local coffee shop or even from the road in a camper," explains Logitech.

The famed company also says, "The MX Anywhere 3, available in pale gray, rose and graphite, and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac, available in pale grey, feature a low-profile, comfortable design that fits well for smaller hand sizes. Connect up to three devices via Bluetooth wireless technology or the included Unifying USB dongle (with the MX Anywhere 3 universal edition), stay powered up to 70 days on a full charge with the USB-C quick charging."

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 wireless compact mouse can be ordered today for $79.99. The Windows model can be bought here, while the Mac/iPad variant is available here. Both versions should begin shipping on October 5.