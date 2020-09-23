Get 'Values-Based Leadership For Dummies' ($17.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Values-driven organizations are considered by some to be the most successful on the planet. They have high levels of engagement, generate higher earnings, and are more profitable by having an inclusive, multi-tiered strategy. It’s a win-win! In Values-Based Leadership For Dummies, you’ll get a fool-proof plan for putting the principles of values-based leadership in action -- which will inspire and motivate others to pursue what matters most.

With many Baby Boomers edging toward retirement, the largest generation in history, the Millennials, will be taking over the reins and stepping into leadership roles. They’ve suffered through the difficult economic times and corporate scandals of the early 2000s and they want things to be different.

Inside, you’ll get the framework for adopting the principles of values-based leadership that will help Millennials -- and any member of any organization-- thrive: utilizing the tools of self-reflection, actionable grace, agility, and a commitment to lead responsibly.

Establish leadership positioning and company culture steeped in values

Foster employee engagement on all levels

Inspire greater performance while creating real impact socially and economically

Increase the ability to remain competitive and relevant during times of change

Harness the passion and commitment of the millennial workforce

Whether you’re in an entrepreneur, entry-level position or a CEO, employees at any level can benefit from leaning into values-based leadership -- and this book shows you how!

Values-Based Leadership For Dummies from Wiley usually retails for $19.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on September 29, so act fast.