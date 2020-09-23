Get 'Values-Based Leadership For Dummies' ($17.99 value) FREE for a limited time

No Comments

Values-driven organizations are considered by some to be the most successful on the planet. They have high levels of engagement, generate higher earnings, and are more profitable by having an inclusive, multi-tiered strategy. It’s a win-win! In Values-Based Leadership For Dummies, you’ll get a fool-proof plan for putting the principles of values-based leadership in action -- which will inspire and motivate others to pursue what matters most.

With many Baby Boomers edging toward retirement, the largest generation in history, the Millennials, will be taking over the reins and stepping into leadership roles. They’ve suffered through the difficult economic times and corporate scandals of the early 2000s and they want things to be different.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Linux Administration Cookbook' ($35.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Inside, you’ll get the framework for adopting the principles of values-based leadership that will help Millennials -- and any member of any organization-- thrive: utilizing the tools of self-reflection, actionable grace, agility, and a commitment to lead responsibly.

  • Establish leadership positioning and company culture steeped in values
  • Foster employee engagement on all levels
  • Inspire greater performance while creating real impact socially and economically
  • Increase the ability to remain competitive and relevant during times of change
  • Harness the passion and commitment of the millennial workforce

Whether you’re in an entrepreneur, entry-level position or a CEO, employees at any level can benefit from leaning into values-based leadership -- and this book shows you how!

Values-Based Leadership For Dummies from Wiley usually retails for $19.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on September 29, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

ADATA XPG GAIA MINI PC is based on the Linux-friendly Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit

Get 'Values-Based Leadership For Dummies' ($17.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20221 with Meet Now, Skype's Zoom alternative

Bitdefender Total Security v25 (2021) unveils new release schedule alongside improved user interface

How BEC attacks have adapted to the pandemic [Q&A]

80 percent of organizations have experienced a third-party breach

Lenovo further embraces Ubuntu Linux with its ThinkPad and ThinkStation computers

Most Commented Stories

Sony beats Microsoft yet again -- PlayStation 5 is priced $100 less than Xbox Series X!

30 Comments

Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 5.2 RC1 is here to replace Microsoft Windows on your PC

25 Comments

NETGEAR launches Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) router

21 Comments

GNOME 3.38 'Orbis' is here -- the best Linux desktop environment gets better

20 Comments

Tesla won the self-driving car war, it just isn't telling us

19 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.