Building on existing networks risks exposes 5G to old risks

No Comments

5G network

Today's 5G networks mostly rely on the infrastructure of previous-generation 4G LTE networks. The non-standalone architecture has proved a quick way to provide subscribers with 5G access, however, this also exposes both the next-generation network and 5G subscribers to the same threats as older networks.

A new white paper from Positive Technologies details how mobile network operators (MNOs) who have already begun upgrading to 5G networks can migrate from previous generation networks without exposing themselves and their subscribers to existing and new risks.

"For years to come, most 5G networks will continue to rely on 4G networks, which means 5G-only security efforts are pointless and dangerous," says Pavel Novikov, head of the telecom security research team at Positive Technologies. "Therefore, true 5G security must go beyond the features built into standalone architecture. Cost efficiencies can be gained by building a hybrid network that supports both LTE and 5G which will enable a future-proofed next generation network in the longer term. This enables mobile operators to add new 5G-capable subscribers, while continuing to support older ones to offer a full-service network. To defend 5G networks, it's important to pay special attention to signalling networks, utilising existing defences, and adding additional layers specific to 5G. The network must be carefully checked for configuration errors, requiring regular assessment of the state of infrastructure security."

Previous Positive Technologies research has shown that an attacker can exploit Diameter vulnerabilities in 4G to cause denial of service attacks, track subscriber location, obtain subscriber profile information, and commit fraud. In the latest report, Positive Technologies experts argue that with 5G non-standalone architecture, previous-generation protocols must be secured, since networks are so intertwined merely defending 5G is not enough.

The full Migrating mobile networks to 5G: a smooth and secure approach white paper is available from the Positive Technologies site.

Image credit: kung_tom / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Audials One 2021 records audio and video streams faster than ever before

Building on existing networks risks exposes 5G to old risks

API investments remain strong despite tough times

Pandemic provides boost to AI and ML adoption

Google Maps adds new COVID-19 layer so you can track coronavirus trends

ADATA XPG GAIA MINI PC is based on the Linux-friendly Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit

Get 'Values-Based Leadership For Dummies' ($17.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Most Commented Stories

Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 5.2 RC1 is here to replace Microsoft Windows on your PC

40 Comments

NETGEAR launches Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) router

21 Comments

Tesla won the self-driving car war, it just isn't telling us

19 Comments

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 SSD has a MASSIVE heatsink

10 Comments

Some of what you believe about technology is probably wrong

9 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.