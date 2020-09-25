Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-and-five in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

The next feature update for Windows 10, Windows 10 20H2, will be released soon. An upcoming feature update for Windows 10 will include a new native videoconferencing feature that is called Meet Now currently and available as a preview.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Pyramid of Mahjong: A tile matching puzzle and city building game

Pyramid of Mahjong is not a classic mahjong game; while you play a lot of games of mahjong in it, the developers have added city building to the mix.

The game has an Egyptian theme in which you develop a tiny settlement by collecting resources, constructing new buildings and improving existing ones.

Yuzu eReader

Yuzu is a learning platform by Barnes & Noble, and Yuzu Reader is a companion app that supports features that the platform provides.

Yuzu textbook supports features such as interactive content, text highlighting and note taking, global search functionality, and portability.

Notable updates

DriverStore Explorer 0.11.31 comes with support for exporting all drivers to a folder.

Many Sysinternals tools are now also available for Windows ARM.

Windows Terminal Preview 1.4 released with jumplist support and option for applications to generate hyperlinks that are clickable.

