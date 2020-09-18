Microsoft preparing the Windows 10 October 2020 Update for release -- with at least one known issue

It won’t come as any surprise to most of you to hear that the next big feature update for Windows 10 is very nearly ready for release.

Microsoft believes that Build 19042.508 (KB4571756) is the final release for Windows 10 20H2 (October 2020 Update as it’s also known) and is going to begin rolling it out to those users on the Release Preview Channel from today.

If you’re in the Release Preview Channel you will need to request the update -- it won't be pushed out to you automatically -- which you can do by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and choosing to download and install 20H2.

In addition, Microsoft is starting to automatically roll out the update for those Insiders in the Beta Channel.

Despite the fact it is viewed as pretty much ready for prime time there is still at least one known problem with it, which is:

  • Windows Insiders on Build 19042.508 in the Beta and Release Preview Channels who use Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) will be impacted by "Element not found" error when they try to start WSL. With the help of Insiders, we have identified the root cause of the issue and have created a fix which should be included in the next 20H2 servicing release shortly. Insiders who wish to be unblocked immediately can uninstall this build (KB4571756) which is a non-security update. You can view the GitHub issue where we are tracking this here.

Image credit: Olivier Le Moal / Shutterstock

