Driver Booster 8 keeps your drivers up to date even without an internet connection

No Comments

Keeping drives up to date is an important part of system maintenance and optimization, and a recent update to Windows 10 removed a useful driver updating option. The newly released Driver Booster 8 is here to help, making it easy to keep all of your drivers up to date, even when you do not have an internet connection available.

The driver database has been massively expanded, and IObit says that the software now provides access to more than 4.5 million drivers and game components. The updated version of the software also gives two possible routes for updating drivers depending on whether you like to live life on the cutting edge or not.

You might well be wondering how Driver Booster 8 can keep drivers up to date when there is no internet connection available. This new feature of the latest version of the software is designed for those occasions when you need to reinstall your operating system, or need to update network card drivers in order to get online. It works by letting you download drivers in advance, or you can use another computer to grab the necessary drivers.

Advertisement

Driver Booster 8 offers flexible options when it comes to updating your drivers. If you like to take advantage of the very latest features and improvements, you can opt to install the very latest drivers. However, if you would like to err on the side of caution and ensure that your system remains stable, you can instead opt to install the version of a driver that has proved itself to be stable in testing.

Unlike Microsoft, IObit recognizes the fact that not everyone is using the very latest version of Windows. As such you will find that there is support for every version from XP upwards, so even if you have an older computer it does not mean you need to miss out.

Driver Booster 8 is available in free and Pro editions. The Pro version includes numerous additional features such as the ability to fix device errors and gives access to even more drivers. It also offers the ability to automatically update drivers as new versions become available, and to backup drivers as they are upgraded.

You can find out more about Driver Booster 8 and download the software here.

We also have a special offer for Driver Booster 8 Pro. If you decide to upgrade from the free version of the software to the Pro edition, you can save 26 percent off the usual price and buy the program for just $16.95 (normal price $22.95). You can take advantage of this special offer here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Driver Booster 8 keeps your drivers up to date even without an internet connection

The challenges of hybrid cloud adoption [Q&A]

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Employees say finding information is harder when working from home

Microsoft issues warning about actively exploited Zerologon vulnerability in Windows

Moving business securely to the cloud [Q&A]

Source code for Windows XP and other Microsoft software leaks online

Most Commented Stories

Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 5.2 RC1 is here to replace Microsoft Windows on your PC

55 Comments

Amazon's new Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers get a spherical design

18 Comments

Microsoft Edge on Linux will be available to download next month

10 Comments

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 SSD has a MASSIVE heatsink

10 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20221 with Meet Now, Skype's Zoom alternative

9 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.