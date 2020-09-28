HyperX QuadCast S USB microphone has RGB lighting, because why not?

There are many different types of creators nowadays, such as vloggers, podcasters, YouTubers, and Twitch streamers. For some (if not most) of these media creators, audio quality is very important. And so, many of these people will invest in a nice microphone. Unfortunately, There are many of them on the market these days, making it hard to pick one.

Today, HyperX launches its latest microphone, and it sure is a beauty -- it should stand out in the crowded market. Called "QuadCast S," it is very similar to the company's existing QuadCast mic, but it has one big difference -- the addition of RGB lighting. Why does a microphone need colored lights that can be customized? It doesn't, but let's be honest, RGB lights are fun.

"The QuadCast S microphone offers four polar patterns -- stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional -- to optimize broadcast and work from home setups. In addition to an internal pop filter designed to reduce plosive sounds for clearer audio quality, QuadCast S comes with a stand featuring a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, quick gain control and a 3.5mm headphone output for live mic monitoring," says HyperX.

Nate Almond, audio business manager, explains, "HyperX aims to equip streamers, educators, students, and business professionals with easy-to-use gear as people continue to work, school and game from home. Building on the success of our first QuadCast USB microphone, the release of QuadCast S brings a feature users have been asking for -- dynamic RGB lighting effects – that adds another layer of customization to enhance streaming and home office and classroom setups."

HyperX shares specifications below.

Microphone Power consumption: 5V 220mA (white light) Sample/bit rate: 48kHz/16-bit Element: Electret condenser microphone Condenser type: Three 14mm condensers Polar patterns: Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional Frequency response: 20Hz–20kHz Sensitivity: -36dB (1V/Pa at 1kHz) Cable length: 3m Weight: Microphone: 254g Shock mount and stand: 360g Total with USB cable: 710g Lighting: RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects: 2 zones2 Connection type: USB-C to USB-A Headphone Output Impedance: 32 Ω Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz Maximum power output: 7mW THD: ≤ 0.05% (1kHz/0dBFS) SNR: ≥ 90dB (1kHZ, RL=∞)

The HyperX QuadCast S USB microphone is available immediately on Amazon. It can be purchased here for $159.99. While that may seem like a lot of money, it is actually quite reasonable for a high-quality mic from such a well-respected company.