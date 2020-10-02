Ubuntu Linux 20.10 'Groovy Gorilla' Beta available for download

Today is Friday, meaning later this afternoon, we will officially be starting the weekend! Woo-hoo! Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, many of us will be spending our weekend downtime indoors once again. Sigh. The weekend is far less exciting when you've been self-quarantining for months due to a pandemic.

Thankfully, we can all still have plenty of fun while indoors thanks to the internet. Not only can we stream video and music, but we can play online video games too. If you are a computer nerd, however, I have a much better suggestion -- install the new Ubuntu Beta! That's right, Linux fans, Ubuntu 20.10 "Groovy Gorilla" Beta is now available for download. This doesn't just include the "vanilla" GNOME version either, but other variants like Kubuntu and Xubuntu as well.

"20.10, codenamed 'Groovy Gorilla,' continues Ubuntu's proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team has been hard at work through this cycle, introducing new features and fixing bugs," explains Łukasz Zemczak, Canonical.

Zemczak further says, "The Beta images are known to be reasonably free of showstopper image build or installer bugs, while representing a very recent snapshot of 20.10 that should be representative of the features intended to ship with the final release expected on October 22nd, 2020."

If you want to test Ubuntu 20.10 Beta, you can download an image using one of the links below. Before you install it, you should read the official release notes found here -- they are quite sparse at the moment, however. Don't forget, this is pre-release software -- bugs are very likely (including potential data loss). Please install at your own risk!

Photo credit: Pavel Chagochkin / Shutterstock