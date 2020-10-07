ESET goes into the cybersecurity training business

With phishing and social engineering attacks on the increase it's usually the case that the weakest link in the security chain is now the human one.

Cybersecurity company ESET clearly thinks so because for the first time it's launching its own Cybersecurity Awareness Training, a new online offering designed to educate workforces on how to recognize phishing, avoid scams and understand internet best practices.

Developed by ESET's researchers and educators, the training program is fully gamified -- using real-world scenarios, the ESET Phishing Simulator, interactive sessions and role playing to engage and change employee behavior and add an extra layer of protection to businesses.

In its beta version, over 5,000 users trained and provided feedback on the program, which includes five different games focused on malware and phishing, email protection, password policies, web protection and social engineering.

"We wanted to develop a cybersecurity training program that was robust and comprehensive and, because users responded well to gamification during beta testing, was also fun and engaging," says Samantha Serpa, director of learning and development at ESET North America. "As employees are often the first line of defense in a cybersecurity attack, providing education on how to protect the company's data and networks through password best practices, two-factor authentication, mobile device security and other safety measures is instrumental in keeping companies safe from an outside attack. This education is even more imperative given the growing remote workforce -- which increases the attack surface for businesses."

The online training allows for unlimited phishing tests and retraining throughout the year. Users who fail a test can be automatically enrolled in a refresher course, and those who succeed in the course will receive a certificate of completion and LinkedIn badge. For employers, easy-to-use dashboards measure their company's overall risk level, track training and phishing results, and ensure everyone completes the program.

You can find out more on the ESET site.

