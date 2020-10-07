PlayStation 5 teardown -- Sony dismantles its new console so you don't have to

No Comments
PlayStation 5 teardown

The launch of Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X are fast-approaching, but ahead of availability, would-be buyers have a lot of questions.

As well as queries such as which games will be PS5 or Xbox exclusives, there are also questions about noise and heat. Just which of the two consoles is the quietest and coolest running remains to be seen, but to give you a glimpse of what is inside its latest gaming machine, Sony has gutted the PlayStation 5.

We have already heard from early reviews that the PS5 is a quiet console, but it is also quite a large one. This is a console that has been five years in the making, and expectations are running high. The PS5 team says in a blog post about the console in general and the video specifically:

Advertisement

Our team values a well thought out, beautifully designed architecture. Inside the console is an internal structure looking neat and tidy, which means that there aren't any unnecessary components and the design is efficient. As a result, we're able to achieve our goal of creating a product with a high degree of perfection and quality.

In this teardown video of the PS5 console, you will be able to see how we have thoughtfully integrated our technology into this console.

We felt it was inevitable to make a generational leap in terms of performance in order to deliver a new, next-generation gaming experience. However, to do so, we had to balance every aspect of the system, from focusing on reducing the noise level to enhancing the cooling capacity, more than ever before.

We've also highlighted the mechanism in the video below that we've incorporated into the PS5 console to make the operating sounds even quieter. After an extensive and complex trial and error process, we were pleased with the end result and I can not wait for our fans to get their hands on the PS5 console and "hear" it for themselves.

In a tweet pointing to the teardown video, Sony invites you to get up-close and personal with PS5's next-generation technology:

It pretty much goes without saying that when you get your hands on a PlayStation 5, it would be a crazy idea to open it up. So, whether you're reading this ahead of the launch and have a curiosity that needs to be sated, or you already have a PS5 and want to know more about what's inside, put down the screwdriver and take a look at this video from Sony:

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Complexity and risk worries grow as organizations move to SaaS

PlayStation 5 teardown -- Sony dismantles its new console so you don't have to

ESET goes into the cybersecurity training business

Companies with good cybersecurity outperform the market

Logitech K845 is a no-nonsense backlit mechanical keyboard

Zyxel unveils Armor G5 (NBG7815) AX6000 12-Stream Multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Router

Plugable unveils TBT3-UD1-85W Thunderbolt 3 Dock for Windows 10 and macOS

Most Commented Stories

Redesigned Windows 10 with blur effects looks incredible!

22 Comments

Zyxel unveils Armor G5 (NBG7815) AX6000 12-Stream Multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Router

8 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20226 with storage health monitoring

5 Comments

Microsoft launches 'affordable' Surface Laptop Go but charges an insane amount for minimal storage

5 Comments

Is it time to retire your VPN?

5 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.