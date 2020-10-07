PlayStation 5 teardown -- Sony dismantles its new console so you don't have to

The launch of Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X are fast-approaching, but ahead of availability, would-be buyers have a lot of questions.

As well as queries such as which games will be PS5 or Xbox exclusives, there are also questions about noise and heat. Just which of the two consoles is the quietest and coolest running remains to be seen, but to give you a glimpse of what is inside its latest gaming machine, Sony has gutted the PlayStation 5.

We have already heard from early reviews that the PS5 is a quiet console, but it is also quite a large one. This is a console that has been five years in the making, and expectations are running high. The PS5 team says in a blog post about the console in general and the video specifically:

Our team values a well thought out, beautifully designed architecture. Inside the console is an internal structure looking neat and tidy, which means that there aren't any unnecessary components and the design is efficient. As a result, we're able to achieve our goal of creating a product with a high degree of perfection and quality. In this teardown video of the PS5 console, you will be able to see how we have thoughtfully integrated our technology into this console. We felt it was inevitable to make a generational leap in terms of performance in order to deliver a new, next-generation gaming experience. However, to do so, we had to balance every aspect of the system, from focusing on reducing the noise level to enhancing the cooling capacity, more than ever before. We've also highlighted the mechanism in the video below that we've incorporated into the PS5 console to make the operating sounds even quieter. After an extensive and complex trial and error process, we were pleased with the end result and I can not wait for our fans to get their hands on the PS5 console and "hear" it for themselves.

In a tweet pointing to the teardown video, Sony invites you to get up-close and personal with PS5's next-generation technology:

The official PS5 teardown video is here: https://t.co/dPEprfNKQX



Get up-close and personal with PS5's next-generation technology, a culmination of five years of design and development. pic.twitter.com/9AZowwJKPz — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 7, 2020

It pretty much goes without saying that when you get your hands on a PlayStation 5, it would be a crazy idea to open it up. So, whether you're reading this ahead of the launch and have a curiosity that needs to be sated, or you already have a PS5 and want to know more about what's inside, put down the screwdriver and take a look at this video from Sony: