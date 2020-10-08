AMD spanks Intel's butt once again with 'ZEN 3' Ryzen 5000 processors

The year 2020 has been pretty much bad across the board -- unless you are AMD, that is. That company has been wildly successfully this year, pretty much besting Intel in all ways. Not only are AMD Ryzen processors being embraced by enthusiasts on the desktop, but on mobile too. Intel simply can't compete.

While I am sure Intel's latest 11th gen Core processors will be fine, they are already old hat. Why? Because today, AMD officially unveils its latest "ZEN 3" Ryzen 5000 processors. Not only are these 7nm multi-core chips extremely powerful, but they are quite aggressively priced too. You can expect to see many new PC builds using these processors from both gamers and enthusiasts.

"Offering up to 16 cores, 32 threads and 72 MB of cache in the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors dominate in heavily threaded workloads1 and power efficiency, while the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor offers up to a 26 percent generational uplift in gaming performance. With extensive improvements throughout the core including a unified 8-core complex with direct access to 32MB L3 cache, the new AMD 'Zen 3' core architecture delivers a 19 percent generational increase in instructions per cycle," says AMD

Saeid Moshkelani, SVP and GM at AMD explains, "The new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors extend our leadership from IPC, power efficiency to single-core, multi-core performance, and gaming. Today, we are extremely proud to deliver what our community and customers have come to expect from Ryzen processors -- dominant multi-core and single-core performance and true gaming leadership -- all within a broad ecosystem of motherboards and chipsets that are drop-in ready for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors."

AMD shares information on the new processors below.

MODELCORES/ THREADSTDP (WATTS)BOOST/ BASE FREQ. (GHz)TOTAL CACHECOOLER
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X16C/32T105WUp to 4.9 / 3.472MBN/A
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X12C/24T105WUp to 4.8 / 3.770MBN/A
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X8C/16T105WUp to 4.7 / 3.836MBN/A
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X6C/12T65WUp to 4.6 / 3.735MBWraith Stealth

As stated earlier, these "ZEN 3" Ryzen 5000 processors are aggressively priced, and all of them will hit stores on November 5. None of them come with a cooler, except for the Ryzen 5 5600X, which will sell for just $299. The price for the Ryzen 7 5800X is $449, while the Ryzen 9 5900X costs $100 more than that. The god-tier Ryzen 9 5950X is a bit pricey at $799, but given its performance, it should be well worth it.

Image credit: gualtiero boffi/Shutterstock

