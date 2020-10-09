Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-and-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Windows 10 could make custom changes to the system after the out-of-box experience setup in the future based on a user's activity preferences. Microsoft added a new "customize your device" page to the OOBE that prompts users to pick activities, e.g. gaming, business, or family, that they plan to use the device for.

In other news: Bing is now called Microsoft Bing officially, and Microsoft released its 10 App Store Principles to "promote choice, fairness and innovation".

New Windows apps and games

LEGO MINDSTORMS Robot Inventor

A companion application for the new Lego Mindstorms Robot Inventor set (ID 51515). Includes instructions to build robots and "code and play" through more than 50 different activities.

Coding interface is based on Scratch, advanced users may use Python directly.

YouTube (official)

Google lists Microsoft's Xbox console as the system the official YouTube app is compatible with. The system requirements on the same page reveal that it is compatible with Windows 10 as well, but it cannot be installed currently from the Store page.

Users who want to give it a try need to open the Adguard Store page, switch the first menu on the page to ProductId, paste the ID 9ndp7ktlk7w3 into the second field, and hit the Enter key. The app can be downloaded then to the system and installed on it.

The YouTube app lacks lots of options and comfort, and it may not be the best option on Windows 10 devices. For one, it can only be used with the keyboard at the time of writing to navigate the menu.

Notable updates

Slack for Windows update improves the accessibility of recently used files, and contains several bug fixes.

