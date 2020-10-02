Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-and-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop Go on October 1, 2020, a more affordable version of the Surface Laptop. The cheapest version offers 4 Gigabytes of RAM and 64 Gigabytes of storage, and is available for $549.99.

New Windows apps and games

BrightnessControl

BrightnessControl is a free app for Windows 10 that provides you with options to change the brightness of the monitor.

Just right-click on the system tray icon and select one of the available brightness levels. You may also use it to turn the monitor off.

Windows 10 Sophia Script

The PowerShell script provides administrators with options to modify Windows settings after the installation of Windows 10. It is an advanced tool that requires going through the preset script to enable and disable modifications before it is run.

The list of supported options is long, and covers telemetry and privacy, removing apps, disabling features, setting up WSL, configuring Windows Defender features, and more.

Notable updates

Office Lens, an app by Microsoft to capture notes and information from whiteboards, signs or handwritten text, has its cloud-based functionality retired on December 31, 2020.

PowerToys v0.23.0 update improves several of the built-in tools