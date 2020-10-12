Google launches more affordable new Nest Thermostat

Of all the smart home devices I have connected to my network, the Nest Thermostat is probably my favorite. I can easily adjust my central air conditioning without leaving my couch or bed. While I can control the unit directly, or with the smartphone app, I prefer using my voice. I can ask my Google Home "What is the inside temperature?" and then command it to raise or lower it by voice too. It feels like magic -- I will never return to a "dumb" thermostat again.

Of course, many people are still clinging to their old outdated thermostats because of two things -- fear of installation and cost. I am happy to say, installing a smart thermostat is very easy -- if you follow the instructions and go slowly. Even better? Google has a new such product that is incredibly affordable. The unimaginatively named "Nest Thermostat" is designed to replace the "Nest Thermostat E." This new model should fit into the budgets of many homeowners.

"We built this thermostat because people want to use less energy at home, whether to save money or help the environment. But most people are still using the decades-old thermostat that came with their house. To many, smart thermostats still seem too expensive -- something that would be nice to have, but not something for their home. So we set out to change that," says Ruchi Desai, Senior Product Manager, Google Nest.

Desai further says, "The Nest Thermostat has a sleek design and comes in a variety of colors to complement any home: Snow, Charcoal, Sand and Fog. And while we know some people will want to do their own touch-up painting when they remove their old thermostat, we’re now offering a Nest Thermostat Trim Kit, designed to cover any imperfections on the wall in perfectly matched Nest Thermostat colors."

Google shares specifications below.

Dimensions and Weight: 3.3 inches in diameter

Colors: Snow, Sand, Fog , and Charcoal

Display: Crisp LCD and mirrored glass lens

Sensors: Motion, temperature, humidity, capacitive touch, ambient light

Power: From HVAC wiring and batteries

Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz/5 GHz) Wi-Fi

Compatibility: Works with 85% of 24V systems

Multi-zone control: Works with multi-zone systems

Voice control: Works with “Hey Google”

Accessories (sold separately): Trim Kit

Warranty: 1-year standard warranty

Sustainability: Components made with PCR materials

Languages: English, French, and Spanish

Keep in mind, despite it being affordable, it is not a low-end thermostat. In fact, this new model incorporates the Soli technology found on the Pixel 4 for advanced motion detection. It can pretty much do everything the more expensive "Learning" model can -- although it lacks a full-color screen.

So, how much does the new Nest Thermostat cost? It is available for pre-order here for just $129.99. The optional trim kit can be pre-ordered here for $14.99. Depending on where you live, you may be able to get a credit from your energy provider too.