Only 13 percent of businesses use public cloud across the organization

No Comments
cloud button

Despite 77 percent of businesses using public cloud in some form, a new survey reveals that just 13 percent have a fully-fledged public cloud program across the entire business.

The study from transformation consultancy Contino finds 42 percent have multiple apps and projects deployed in the cloud, 24 percent are still working on initial proofs-of-concept and 18 percent are in the planning stage.

Security and compliance remain the biggest barriers for not adopting cloud even in uncertain times. 48 percent say that their biggest barrier for not using the cloud is security and 37 percent cied the need to remain compliant as the most prevalent blocker.

Advertisement

Other challenges perceived as barriers include a lack of skills (29 percent), being unable to make a business case (32 percent), large existing investments in on-premises data centers (31 percent), and a lack of leadership buy-in (19 percent). Concerns around vendor lock-in are also common, with 63 percent of IT professionals being 'somewhat' or 'very much' afraid of the commitment that can come with investing in the cloud.

Michael Chalmers, Contino's managing director EMEA, says:

It is evident from our report that the public cloud is firmly entrenched in the enterprise IT landscape, however, many of them are still in a period of transition with fully-fledged cloud programs a rarity.

I can't emphasize enough the importance of public cloud adoption in today's uncertain world. With difficult economic times ahead, the cloud can enable many businesses to adapt and find new ways of operating to protect their prospects. From our research, we can see that the public cloud is increasingly becoming a central element of enterprise IT.

Businesses decision-makers must overcome their fears and stumbling blocks to embrace a cloud-native mindset. Only then can they benefit from the opportunities it opens up to not only survive but thrive and scale.

You can get the full report from the Contino site.

Image credit: rozelt / depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Only 13 percent of businesses use public cloud across the organization

Microsoft releases KB4583263 update for Windows 10 to prevent swollen laptop batteries

Microsoft took its sweet time removing leaked Windows XP source code from its own website

Top 20 VPN providers for privacy

Microsoft releases PowerToys 0.23.2 with bug fixes, and reveals details of next major version

Microsoft pushes out Edge 86 with download improvements, PDF enhancements and more

The impact and cost of ransomware in 2020

Most Commented Stories

Redesigned Windows 10 with blur effects looks incredible!

56 Comments

AMD spanks Intel's butt once again with 'ZEN 3' Ryzen 5000 processors

17 Comments

TCL TAB Android tablet for Verizon is a spiritual successor to the Google Nexus 7

13 Comments

New Kodi 19 'Matrix' release offers major interface and playback improvements

8 Comments

Zyxel unveils Armor G5 (NBG7815) AX6000 12-Stream Multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Router

8 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.