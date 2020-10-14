IT teams spend 44 percent of their time on routine work

New research reveals that IT and cloud teams spend 44 percent of their time on routine work, just keeping things running, at a cost of $4.8 million a year.

The global survey of 700 CIOs, conducted by Vanson Bourne for Dynatrace, reveals that, as a result, 56 percent of CIOs say they are almost never able to complete everything the business needs from IT.

This situation is set to worsen, as IT team workloads are expected to increase by 27 percent in the next 12 months. 89 percent of CIOs say digital transformation has accelerated in the last year, and 58 percent say it will continue to speed up.

"The benefits of IT and business automation extend far beyond cost savings. Organizations need this capability -- to drive revenue, stay connected with customers, and keep employees productive -- or they face extinction," says Bernd Greifeneder, CTO and founder at Dynatrace. "Increased automation enables digital teams to take full advantage of the ever-growing volume and variety of observability data from their increasingly complex, multicloud, containerized environments. With the right observability platform, teams can turn this data into actionable answers, driving a cultural change across the organization and freeing up their scarce engineering resources to focus on what matters most -- customers and the business."

Among other findings 74 percent of CIOs say the growing use of cloud-native technologies and platforms will lead to even more manual effort and time spent merely 'keeping the lights on.' 61 percent of CIOs say their IT environment changes every minute or less, while nearly a third (32 percent) say their environment changes at least once a second.

Nearly three-quarters (74 percent) of CIOs say their organization will lose its competitive edge if IT is unable to spend less time on routine tasks. CIOs estimate that increased use of automation in cloud and IT operations could help reduce the amount of time spent on routine by 38 percent, saving organizations around $2 million per year, on average. However, only 19 percent of all repeatable operations processes for digital experience management and observability have been automated.

"History has shown successful organizations use disruptive moments to their advantage," adds Greifeneder. "Now is the time to break silos, establish a true BizDevOps approach, and deliver agile processes across a consistent, continuous delivery stack. This is essential for effective and intelligent automation and, more importantly, to enable engineers to take more end-to-end responsibility for the outcomes and value they create for the business."

The full report is available from the Dynatrace site.

Image Credit: Ollyy /Shutterstock