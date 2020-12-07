Apple Music finally comes to Google Assistant-enabled devices like Nest Audio

Believe it or not, you really can use just some Apple devices without buying into the ecosystem entirely. Using myself as an example, I own an iPhone and iPad, but I don't own a Mac -- I instead use Linux and Windows on the desktop. I also don't have an Apple Watch or AirPods. I do, however, own a couple of Apple TV boxes for media.

For smart home assistants, I chose Google rather than the Siri-enabled HomePod. The problem, however, is I am a hardcore Apple Music user, and while I can use that service on pretty much any platform, it has not been available on Google Assistant-enabled devices such as the Nest Audio or Nest Hub. This means I haven't been able to call upon Google with my voice to play my favorite tunes from Apple Music. Thankfully, this finally changes today!

"You can ask Google Assistant to play any specific song, artist or playlist available on Apple Music, and you can play music based on genre, mood, or activity. You can also play your liked songs from your Apple Music library by saying, 'Hey Google, play my songs' or 'Hey Google, play my library,'" explains, Chris Chan Product Manager, Google Nest.

Advertisement

Chan also says, "If you have more than one compatible smart speaker or display, you can use our multi-room control feature in the Google Home app or on a Nest smart display to dynamically move your music from one device to the other, and even play music on all of the devices in your home by saying, 'Hey Google, play music on all my speakers.'"

According to Google, Apple Music support is rolling out starting today, but so far, I have not received it. To set it up, you must open the Google Home app on your smartphone, tap on the "+" sign, and then tap on "Music" under the "Add Services" heading. From here, you would choose Apple Music.

Unfortunately, as of right now, I only have YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, and Deezer available. Hopefully the Apple Music option will show up soon.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.