Apple AirPods Max are wireless headphones for rich people that don't value money

Are you rich? Me neither. While I am not poor, I work hard for my money, and I am not about to waste it on frivolous things. So when I saw the price of Apple's new AirPods Max wireless headphones, I nearly fainted. Are you ready for this, folks? The company is asking $550! Seriously. Oh, Apple...

Don't get me wrong, they actually look like nice over-ear headphones. I really like the design; they look well-made and comfortable. And of course, Apple has all kinds of fancy technology to try and justify the asking price. But let's cut out the marketing for a moment and be honest -- you'd be a fool to spend so much money. Hell, these beautiful Audio-Techinca Bluetooth headphones can be had for less than a third of the price!

"AirPods Max feature a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard. A unique dual neodymium ring magnet motor allows AirPods Max to maintain total harmonic distortion of less than 1 percent across the entire audible range, even at maximum volume," explains Apple.

The company also says, "Equipped with an Apple-designed H1 chip in each ear cup, a custom acoustic design, and advanced software, AirPods Max use computational audio to deliver the highest quality listening experience possible. Utilizing each of the chips’ 10 audio cores -- capable of 9 billion operations per second -- computational audio powers a breakthrough listening experience that includes Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio."

You can learn more about Apple AirPods Max from watching the above video. Price aside, I have no doubt that they are a wonderful product, and if you can afford them, more power to you. The thing is, being seen in public wearing flashy $550 headphones is like advertising to the world that you don't value money -- you don't look cool, but instead, a bit foolish. As the proverb says, "a fool and his money are soon parted."

The AirPods Max can be had here immediately in four colors -- space gray, silver, green, and sky blue.

