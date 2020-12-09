Apple is offering free screen replacements for iPhones with touch issues

Black iPhone

If you have an iPhone with a screen which has become unresponsive to touch, you might be in line for a free replacement.

Apple has launched a new display module replacement program for iPhone 11 handsets. The company says that it is only this model of iPhone that is affected, and in order to qualify for a free replacement, the handset needs to have been produced between November 2019 and May 2020.

Apple does not give any detail about the touchscreen issue but says that it only affects "a small percentage" handsets. Anyone with a qualifying iPhone 11 can get a replacement screen either directly from the company, or via an Apple Authorized Service Provide.

Introducing the latest replacement program, the company says:

Apple has determined that a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module. Affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.

If your iPhone 11 has been exhibiting this issue, please use the serial number checker below to see if your device is eligible for this program. If so, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service, free of charge.

You can find out more about the screen replacement program and check your eligibility here.

Image credit: Primakov / Shutterstock

