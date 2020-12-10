New platform helps protect IoT devices

There are likely to be around 31 billion IoT devices by the end of this year and we already know that they can be vulnerable to attacks.

Israeli company Karamba Security is launching its XGuard Monitor platform aimed at managing the security of large numbers of IoT devices.

The XGuard Monitor software constantly monitors the IoT device network and system parameters and reports suspicious device behavior to an analysis server, a consolidator, which aggregates and models the events. A smart aggregation model reduces the number of events by 90 percent. It also reduces false alerts and data noise, which clutter security analysts' views and increase the risk of cyberattacks being undetected.

"As security teams accelerate efforts to secure IoT devices, they now need a unified way to manage those activities across their base of devices. With the experience we have gained protecting more than 12 million devices in all the leading industry sectors, we are in an ideal position to create a comprehensive and scalable management platform to solve this problem," says Ami Dotan, Karamba Security CEO and co-founder.

Seamless integration allows manufacturers to embed XGM software into device firmware during the software development and update processes. The agent then provides deep visibility into device parameters.

It's compliant with industry standards, such as UN WP.29 for the automotive industry and IEC 62443 for smart building and smart factories.

Karamba Security has also joined forces with Micro Focus to combine their powerful analytics for intelligent prevention, detection and response capabilities with threat signals generated across the connected IoT device ecosystem.

"The ability to protect IoT devices while building a unique profile at scale across a product portfolio is a priority for the connected device industry," says John Delk, general manager and senior vice president, security at Micro Focus. "This partnership with Karamba Security's XGuard Monitor will deliver a leading solution that enables IoT devices to be automatically protected and monitored for previously unknown attacks resulting in a more resilient connected device ecosystem. Put simply, we are partnering for the future of cyber resilience."

Image Credit: Ahmetov_Ruslan / Shutterstock