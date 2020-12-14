Google down! Gmail, YouTube and other services suffer massive global outage

No Comments
Google building logo

Google users around the world struggled to connect to many of the company's services as a huge outage struck the search giant.

Problems started in the early hours of the morning in the US, and around lunchtime in Europe, with thousands of users experiencing error messages when attempting to use the likes of Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive and Google Maps.  The company issued a series of statements saying it was aware of problems "affecting a majority of users".

See also:

Advertisement

Gmail inboxes failed to retrieve messages for quite some time, and attempts to access YouTube were met with an error message. Outage monitoring service Down Detector shows a massive spike in the number of reports from around the world from people experiencing problems using numerous Google services.

Although it took Google quite some time to say anything about what was going on, the company eventually released a statement saying:

We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail.

Similar statements were issued for other affected services, but Google gave no indication of what had caused the problems.

At the time of writing, services seem to be reinstated in many cases, but there are still reports of issues in various countries. If you are experiencing problems, you can try connecting to Google services using your browser's incognito or private browsing mode, as this seems to be helping in some instances.

Image credit: Anjo ten Kate / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Google down! Gmail, YouTube and other services suffer massive global outage

Linux 5.10 LTS is here as a significant kernel update

Mageia 8 Beta 2 Linux distro now available with KDE Plasma, GNOME, and Xfce

MSI launches MAG274QRF-QD Quantum Dot gaming monitor with NVIDIA G-Sync

Auslogics launches BoostSpeed 12 and Defrag 10 to accelerate your computer

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Open source vs open core -- the development battle you may never have heard of [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

WinRAR 6.0 arrives with bug fixes and a host of new features

21 Comments

PNY launches 1TB PRO Elite SDXC flash memory card

17 Comments

Apple AirPods Max are wireless headphones for rich people that don't value money

15 Comments

Auslogics launches BoostSpeed 12 and Defrag 10 to accelerate your computer

7 Comments

ADATA XPG DEFENDER PRO is a mid-tower PC case for both NVIDIA and AMD gamers

6 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.