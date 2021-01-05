Mad Catz unveils 14-button R.A.T. DWS wireless gaming mouse

When it comes to computer mice, there are typically two types of designs that consumers desire. Some folks prefer simplicity, while others like tons of features and buttons. Neither is better, really, as it comes down to personal preference. For me, I like a simple mouse for regular computer use (I always insist on thumb buttons, though). When gaming, however, I like a mouse that is loaded to the gills with buttons and options.

Today, famed accessory-maker Mad Catz unveils an all-new wireless gaming mouse that looks like alien technology. Called "R.A.T. DWS," it is the exact opposite of "simplistic," as it features an insane 14 buttons. This is the first mouse to use the company's new DAKOTA mechanical switch.

"Traditionally, a mouse switch is triggered when the spring hits a metallic contact. This mechanism creates a residual bouncing effect that can result in multiple signals. A debounce delay algorithm is required to overcome this. The DAKOTA Mechanical Switch adopts a new signal detection technology, enabling an instant response to be made by any of two contact points," explains Mad Catz.

The company also says, "R.A.T. DWS is equipped with dual-mode wireless - 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 connections. The 2.4GHz wireless mode allows you to get access to a rapid 1ms response, while the low-latency Bluetooth mode can sustain up to 300 hours with only a AA battery, which is engineered to optimize power consumption. The advanced PAW3335DB optical sensor offers a hyper-resolution of 16000 DPI."

Mad Catz shares specifications below.

Sensor System

Sensor Name PixArt PAW3335DB Sensor Type Optical DPI (Dot Per Inch) Max 16000 IPS (Inch per Second) 400 Acceleration 40G Polling Rate 1ms

Design

Shape Ergonomic, Right-Handed Grip Style Universal Number of Buttons 14 Profile 4 Switch DAKOTA, 60 million clicks Adjustability Palm Rest Extra Accessories Palm Rest (Sliver)

Pinkie Rest (Rubber)

Pinkie Rest (Wing) Weight (g) 113 Dimension (L x W x H) 113 x 87 x 38 mm Battery 1 AA Battery

Up to 200 hours 2.4GHz

Up to 300 hours Bluetooth 5.0

While pricing is unknown for now, the mouse should be available for purchase here in February 2021. Will you be buying this seemingly impressive gaming mouse? Please tell me in the comments below.

