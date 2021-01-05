Mad Catz unveils 14-button R.A.T. DWS wireless gaming mouse

No Comments

When it comes to computer mice, there are typically two types of designs that consumers desire. Some folks prefer simplicity, while others like tons of features and buttons. Neither is better, really, as it comes down to personal preference. For me, I like a simple mouse for regular computer use (I always insist on thumb buttons, though). When gaming, however, I like a mouse that is loaded to the gills with buttons and options.

Today, famed accessory-maker Mad Catz unveils an all-new wireless gaming mouse that looks like alien technology. Called "R.A.T. DWS," it is the exact opposite of "simplistic," as it features an insane 14 buttons. This is the first mouse to use the company's new DAKOTA mechanical switch.

"Traditionally, a mouse switch is triggered when the spring hits a metallic contact. This mechanism creates a residual bouncing effect that can result in multiple signals. A debounce delay algorithm is required to overcome this. The DAKOTA Mechanical Switch adopts a new signal detection technology, enabling an instant response to be made by any of two contact points," explains Mad Catz.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT wireless gaming mouse is shockingly light

The company also says, "R.A.T. DWS is equipped with dual-mode wireless - 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 connections. The 2.4GHz wireless mode allows you to get access to a rapid 1ms response, while the low-latency Bluetooth mode can sustain up to 300 hours with only a AA battery, which is engineered to optimize power consumption. The advanced PAW3335DB optical sensor offers a hyper-resolution of 16000 DPI."

Mad Catz shares specifications below.

Sensor System

Sensor NamePixArt PAW3335DB
Sensor TypeOptical
DPI (Dot Per Inch) Max16000
IPS (Inch per Second)400
Acceleration40G
Polling Rate1ms

Design

ShapeErgonomic, Right-Handed
Grip StyleUniversal
Number of Buttons14
Profile4
SwitchDAKOTA, 60 million clicks
AdjustabilityPalm Rest
Extra AccessoriesPalm Rest (Sliver)
Pinkie Rest (Rubber)
Pinkie Rest (Wing)
Weight (g)113
Dimension (L x W x H)113 x 87 x 38 mm
Battery1 AA Battery
Up to 200 hours 2.4GHz
Up to 300 hours Bluetooth 5.0

While pricing is unknown for now, the mouse should be available for purchase here in February 2021. Will you be buying this seemingly impressive gaming mouse? Please tell me in the comments below.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Mad Catz unveils 14-button R.A.T. DWS wireless gaming mouse

Get 'Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide' ($23.99 value) FREE for a limited time

New version of Windows 95 runs on Windows, macOS and Linux, with dedicated builds for ARM-based systems

Exium launches secure 5G network as a service

A CEO's view of 2021

Microsoft has a big Windows 10 redesign planned

Silicon Power launches a trio of USB-C OTG flash drives

Most Commented Stories

Debian-based deepin Linux 20.1 is here and you should switch from Windows 10 now!

107 Comments

Quick! Upgrade to Windows 10 for free in 2021

78 Comments

Forget boring Windows 10, it's Windows Vista: Remastered Edition we want!

41 Comments

Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 20.1 'Ulyssa' gets pushed to 2021 as many bugs still plague it

9 Comments

Microsoft has a big Windows 10 redesign planned

8 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.