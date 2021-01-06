Get 'Best Job Ever!: Rethink Your Career, Redefine Rich, Revolutionize Your Life' ($15.00 value) FREE for a limited time

It’s a new year, but is it also time for a new career, or new position in your current field?

Do you love your job? Have you ever loved your job? Whether you're in the wrong career or just lost the passion somewhere along the way, Best Job Ever! gives you a clear action plan with step by step guidance to help you build the career and life you want.

Best Job Ever! is the ultimate guide to creating your dream career and increasing your financial success by providing you with valuable and insightful career information, personal stories and examples of others who have successfully created their Best Job Ever!

Discover the principles of career development

Create a job that is meaningful and fulfilling

Increase Your Career Income

Minimize the financial impact of changing careers/What to do when you get laid off or fired.

Build the life and career you want and find happiness while doing it

The vast majority of employees feel disconnected from their careers and dread going to work. Life is short! Don't waste your days in unfulfilling career when there are options out there to create the Best Job Ever! and find meaningful, fulfilling and financially rewarding work.

Best Job Ever! from Wiley usually retails for $15.00, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on January 12, so act fast.