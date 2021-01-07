Lenovo announces new hardware to improve connected experiences

With many people working from home and relying on the internet more than ever to run their personal lives, there's greater focus on the quality of online experience.

In the run up to next week’s virtual CES, Lenovo has announced a range of new devices aimed at providing better and more personalized connectivity. Among the highlights is a 5G-enabled laptop for those with out access to fast home broadband.

The IdeaPad 5G is a 14-inch clamshell laptop with a thin and light, fanless design. A built-in SIM card slot means it can connect directly to 5G and it uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx process and Adreno graphics driving an HD display. There will also be a 4G/LTE model offering the same performance without the 5G connectivity.

If you need more performance the IdeaPad 5i Pro offers 14- or 16-inch displays, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA graphics. The IdeaPad 5 Pro is 14-inch only with AMD Ryzen processing power. Both come with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and 1TB of SSD storage.

Pricing and availability for these laptops will vary by region with the IdeaPad 5Pro starting at $1149.99 and expected to be available in the US starting in May 2021.

There's also a new Surface-style Tab P11, 11-inch tablet with a detachable keyboard and pen support. Powered by a Snapdragon 662 Mobile Platform with advanced LTE, integrated Qualcomm FastConnect and up to 6GB RAM for speedy browsing. It's one of only a few tablets currently certified to stream Netflix in HD. It comes with Kids Space from Google, a new kids mode that features apps, books, and videos to help children under nine learn and have fun. The Lenovo Tab P11 will start at $229.99 and be available this month.

If you still need a desktop computer the Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one desktop PC has a 27-inch rotatable monitor so you can switch between landscape and portrait formats as well as offering up to 20 degrees of tilt. A future upgrade will allow you to use the screen as a 4K TV. A single cable allows you to charge a laptop via the Yoga AIO 7 and transfer files, plus drag and drop files from your laptop while connected to share storage. The AIO 7 launches in China in February with prices from $1,599.

In a joint venture with NEC, Lenovo is also launching the LAVIE range. The new LAVIE MINI pocket-sized convertible PC has an 8-inch screen and features the power and performance of up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processors. Options include a clip-on gaming controller and an HDMI dock to connect to a TV.

Lenovo is also rolling out Show Mode across many of its devices. This turns your PC into an Echo Show-like display allowing you to use voice commands as you would with a smart speaker.

More information will be available on the Lenovo site as devices become available.