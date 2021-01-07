Microsoft simplifies its Windows File Recovery app

It is now around six months since Microsoft launched its own command line data recovery app. The Windows File Recovery Tool offers a way to get back deleted files, but it came in for some criticism for not being particularly easy to use.

This is something that Microsoft is now working to address, bringing a massively simplified approach to the app, greatly increasing ease of use and user friendliness.

While in previous versions of the app, there were a large number -- almost bewilderingly so -- of recovery modes and parameters to choose from, the latest update makes this a whole lot easier. The two new recovery modes, "regular" and "extensive", are much more intuitive.

"Regular" mode allows for the recovery of files that have been deleted recently, and "Extensive" can be used to recover files that were deleted a while ago or from drives that have been formatted or have become corrupt.

To take advantage of the new feature, you need to be a Windows Insider, and you can then download the latest version of the app from the Microsoft Store. A general release of the updated version of the app is expected later this year.