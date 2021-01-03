Quick! Upgrade to Windows 10 for free in 2021

When Microsoft first released Windows 10, the company made a big deal about the fact that the operating system was available as a free upgrade for a limited time.

The free upgrade period -- supposedly -- came to an end some time ago, but actually it is still possible to jump from Windows 7 or Windows 8 to Windows 10 for free in 2021. Here's what you need to know about getting a free upgrade to Windows 10.

See also:

Advertisement

When you consider the fact that Microsoft warned everyone back in mid-2015 that it would only be possible to upgrade to Windows 10 for free for a limited time after the release of the operating system, it is perhaps a little surprising that more than five-and-a-half years later there is still a route to a free upgrade.

In order to get a free upgrade, you need to be running a genuine, activated copy of either Windows 7 or Windows 8.x. You can then use the following steps to earn yourself a free upgrade to Windows 10:

Download the Windows Media Creation tool from the Microsoft website. Launch the tool and select the Upgrade this PC now option. Following the on-screen instructions to upgrade your operating system. Before long, you will have Windows 10 installed. Check the activation status of your system by opening Settings, heading to Update & Security and then looking in the Activation section. You should see that Windows 10 is activated but if not, you can click the Activate button to complete the process.

Image credit: tomeqs / Shutterstock