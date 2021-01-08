65 percent of companies say cloud migration is a top priority

cloud migration

A new survey finds that 85 percent of IT decision makers are planning to up their budgets for 2021, with 65 percent of companies indicating that cloud migration is a top priority.

The study by automated cloud migration company Next Pathway shows most companies are in the early stages of moving to the cloud and 94 percent say application migrations will be performed over multiple months or years.

There's also recognition that moving multiple, complex applications requires skilled planning and technical solutions and that due to a lack of skilled internal resources, most companies plan to outsource core cloud migration services.

"The research confirms what we are experiencing in the field," says Chetan Mathur, CEO of Next Pathway. "Companies recognize that it's critical to migrate their data to the cloud -- the study found that close to 80 percent of companies trust their applications and data on the cloud more than on-prem. But many have yet to begin their migration journey, due to the complexity of moving multiple applications. But, while that can be true, it doesn't have to be. Our tools simplify the end-to-end migration journey through automation. From migration planning to code translation and cut-over, our tools have automated the most complex steps in the migration journey, allowing companies to move to the cloud faster and with less risk."

Perhaps surprisingly the study shows migration is still in its early stages. Less than 18 percent have begun their first cloud migration project, and less than 13 percent have begun to migrate any of their applications to the cloud.

The greatest challenges to migration are ;understanding data lineage in the applications that they want to migrate (36 percent), followed by moving stored procedures (27 percent), optimizing code post migration (14 percent), rewriting/repointing ETLs (11 percent), and testing downstream reports (11 percent).

In addition 33 percent are concerned about how to migrate without disrupting critical business applications, 22 percent say they are unsure how to plan their migration or where to start due to application sprawl and five percent say they don't have the internal IT staff to manage the cloud.

The full results will be released later this month on the Next Pathway blog.

Photo Credit: Roland IJdema/Shutterstock

