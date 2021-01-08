Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 20.1 'Ulyssa' is here with Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce

It's a new year (thank goodness), and for 2021, I am happy to say we already have a new version of Linux Mint. Yes, folks, you can now download Linux Mint 20.1. Called "Ulyssa," it is available with your choice of three desktop environments -- Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce.

Linux Mint 20.1 is based on the rock-solid Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Linux kernel 5.4. It will be supported until 2025 and comes with an all-new unified filesystem layout. For the desktop environments, Xfce is at version 4.14, MATE is at 1.24, and Cinnamon is 4.6.

What's particularly cool about Linux Mint 20.1 "Ulyssa" is a new Web App manager that can turn any website into an "app" that you can pin to a panel for fast access. And no, it doesn't just launch as a tab in your web browser. The developers explain, "When a Web App runs it behaves like a desktop application. It has its own window and its own icon." Very nice.

Linux Mint 20.1 "Ulyssa" comes with an all-new IPTV player called "Hypnotix." It is a bit controversial that it is included with the operating system -- especially as developer resources may be spread thin -- but OK, I suppose it is still cool to have. It can be used to watch both live television and video on demand.

If you want to give Linux Mint 20.1 "Ulyssa" a try, you can download an ISO using the below links. If you do install Linux Mint 20.1, please share your experience with the operating system in the comments section.

Photo credit: llaszlo / Shutterstock