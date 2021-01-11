Microsoft's new Surface Pro 7+ for Business is aimed at remote workers

CES starts today, and as you might expect from a virtual event taking place in the middle of a pandemic, much of the new hardware being launched there is aimed at commercial and education users working from home.

Case in point is Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 7+ for Business, which is an updated version of the company’s Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 tablet PC with improved internals, better battery life, and optional 4G LTE Advanced for remote working.

Microsoft says you can expect up to 15 hours of battery life, and three times faster performance compared to the previous model thanks to the inclusion of Intel’s new 11th Gen Core processors.

Depending on your needs you can choose from i3-1115G4 (Wi-Fi), i5-1135G7 (Wi-Fi or 4G), or Core i7-1165G7 (Wi-Fi) processors.

The new devices come with Windows 10 Pro, Microsoft 365 apps, and a 30-day free trial to Microsoft 365 Business Standard or Microsoft 365 Business Premium.

Surface Pro 7+ for Business is available in Platinum and Matte Black and priced from $899.99 (Wi-Fi only) and $1,149.99 (LTE Advanced). You can order it today with shipping starting next week.

The full specs are as follows: