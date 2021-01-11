Microsoft's new Surface Pro 7+ for Business is aimed at remote workers

CES starts today, and as you might expect from a virtual event taking place in the middle of a pandemic, much of the new hardware being launched there is aimed at commercial and education users working from home.

Case in point is Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 7+ for Business, which is an updated version of the company’s Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 tablet PC with improved internals, better battery life, and optional 4G LTE Advanced for remote working.

Microsoft says you can expect up to 15 hours of battery life, and three times faster performance compared to the previous model thanks to the inclusion of Intel’s new 11th Gen Core processors.

Depending on your needs you can choose from i3-1115G4 (Wi-Fi), i5-1135G7 (Wi-Fi or 4G), or Core i7-1165G7 (Wi-Fi) processors.

Robin Seiler, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Devices says:

As a company, we are committed to designing technology that fosters productivity, creativity and connection to empower people to be successful wherever they work and learn. We have spoken at length with many of our customers in the last year, listening to their journeys into remote everything. These discussions, combined with extensive commissioned research and the work done by our research team, have helped us understand their rapidly evolving needs. This is a critical part of our development process -- ensuring business and education customer voices are not only heard but brought directly into our product development. Customer obsession is core to who we are at Surface. We create products inspired by customers and with their feedback in mind. We continue to listen and evolve our product roadmap and priorities for Surface to support our business and education customers. This is why today, we’re introducing Surface Pro 7+ for Business.

The new devices come with Windows 10 Pro, Microsoft 365 apps, and a 30-day free trial to Microsoft 365 Business Standard or Microsoft 365 Business Premium.

Surface Pro 7+ for Business is available in Platinum and Matte Black and priced from $899.99 (Wi-Fi only) and $1,149.99 (LTE Advanced). You can order it today with shipping starting next week.

The full specs are as follows: