Microsoft's new Surface Pro 7+ for Business is aimed at remote workers
CES starts today, and as you might expect from a virtual event taking place in the middle of a pandemic, much of the new hardware being launched there is aimed at commercial and education users working from home.
Case in point is Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 7+ for Business, which is an updated version of the company’s Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 tablet PC with improved internals, better battery life, and optional 4G LTE Advanced for remote working.
Microsoft says you can expect up to 15 hours of battery life, and three times faster performance compared to the previous model thanks to the inclusion of Intel’s new 11th Gen Core processors.
Depending on your needs you can choose from i3-1115G4 (Wi-Fi), i5-1135G7 (Wi-Fi or 4G), or Core i7-1165G7 (Wi-Fi) processors.
Robin Seiler, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Devices says:
As a company, we are committed to designing technology that fosters productivity, creativity and connection to empower people to be successful wherever they work and learn. We have spoken at length with many of our customers in the last year, listening to their journeys into remote everything. These discussions, combined with extensive commissioned research and the work done by our research team, have helped us understand their rapidly evolving needs. This is a critical part of our development process -- ensuring business and education customer voices are not only heard but brought directly into our product development.
Customer obsession is core to who we are at Surface. We create products inspired by customers and with their feedback in mind. We continue to listen and evolve our product roadmap and priorities for Surface to support our business and education customers. This is why today, we’re introducing Surface Pro 7+ for Business.
The new devices come with Windows 10 Pro, Microsoft 365 apps, and a 30-day free trial to Microsoft 365 Business Standard or Microsoft 365 Business Premium.
Surface Pro 7+ for Business is available in Platinum and Matte Black and priced from $899.99 (Wi-Fi only) and $1,149.99 (LTE Advanced). You can order it today with shipping starting next week.
The full specs are as follows:
|Dimensions
|292 mm x 201 mm x 8.5 mm (11.5" x 7.9" x 0.33")
|Display
|Screen: 12.3" PixelSense Display Resolution: 2736 x 1824 (267 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2 Touch: 10-point multi-touch
|Memory
|8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM (Wi-Fi or 4G) 32GB LPDDR4x RAM (Wi-Fi)
|Processor
|Dual-core 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor (Wi-Fi) Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor (Wi-Fi or 4G) Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor (Wi-Fi)
|Security
|TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in
|Software
|Windows 10 Pro Preloaded Microsoft 365 Apps Microsoft 365 Business Standard, Microsoft 365 Business Premium or Microsoft 365 Apps 30-day trial
|Sensors
|Ambient light sensor Accelerometer Gyroscope Magnetometer
|What’s in the box
|Surface Pro 7+ for Business Power Supply Quick Start Guide Safety and warranty documents
|Weight (not including keyboard)
|i3, i5 (Wi-Fi): 770g (1.70 lb) i5 (4G): 796g (1.75 lb) i7 (Wi-Fi): 784g (1.73 lb)
|Storage
|Removable solid-state drive (SSD) options: 128GB or 256GB (Wi-Fi or 4G); 512GB or 1TB (Wi-Fi)
|Battery life
|Wi-Fi: Up to 15 hours of typical device usage 4G LTE Advanced: Up to 13.5 hours of typical device usage
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (i3) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5, i7)
|Connections
|1 x USB-C 1 x full-size USB-A 3.5mm headphone jack 1 x Surface Connect port Surface Type Cover port MicroSDXC card reader (Wi-Fi) 1 x nano SIM (4G) Compatible with Surface Dial off-screen interaction
|Cameras, video and audio
|Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing) 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video 8.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p full HD video Dual far-field Studio Mics 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology 4G LTE Advanced with removable SIM and eSIM support Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 4G Modem 4G bands supported: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
|Exterior
|Casing: Signature unibody magnesium design with hidden perimeter venting Colors: Platinum, Matte Black Physical buttons: Volume, Power
|Warranty
|1-year limited hardware warranty