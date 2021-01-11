Satechi releases Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station

When you live in a home with multiple people, keeping devices charged can be quite the headache. You have family members fighting over chargers and outlets, and this is only made worse when everyone has multiple devices like smartphones, tablets, wireless earbuds, and more. Even people that live alone might experience woes when all of their chargers become a spaghetti-like mess.

Well, folks, Satechi has a new product that should be a godsend for families that often fight over chargers. Called "Dock5," this multi-device charging station can top off five devices at once. It features two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a Qi wireless charging pad. It also utilizes handy dividers to prop up the devices and keep them nicely organized. This should save space on a table or counter.

"Perfect for a workspace, classroom, kitchen counter, nightstand, and more, the Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station reduces clutter while charging, keeping devices together in one place. Plus, with its sleek aluminum space gray finish, the charging station blends seamlessly with Apple products and adds a modern touch to any office set up. With a Qi wireless charging slot (up to 10W), two USB-C PD ports (up to 20W each), and two USB-A ports (up to 12W each), the Dock5 can charge up to five devices simultaneously," says Satechi.

The company further says, "The spacious, case-friendly design of the Dock5 makes it easy to charge devices with a protective case still on, avoiding risk of damage. Compatible with most smartphones, this charging station is also able to charge tablets, e-readers, handheld gaming devices, and more from Apple, Samsung, Google and Microsoft. For even easier charging, simply place devices on the built-in Qi wireless charging pad and the convenient LED indicator will display power status. Dock5 is ETL and CE certified with over-temperature protection to quickly, yet safely, charge electronics."

Satechi shares specifications below.

CONNECTOR TYPE: Input: 100-240V~50/60Hz 1.5A Max.

Includes 2-pin power cable with US-style plug

Input: 100-240V~50/60Hz 1.5A Max. Includes 2-pin power cable with US-style plug DIMENSIONS and WEIGHT: 9.375 x 5.25 x 3.75 inches, 2 lbs, 1 oz

9.375 x 5.25 x 3.75 inches, 2 lbs, 1 oz MODEL NO / UPC: ST-WCS5PM / 879961009021

ST-WCS5PM / 879961009021 SPEED: 2 x USB-C PD - up to 20W each, 2 x USB-A - up to 12W each, 1 x Qi Charger - up to 10W

GUARANTEE: 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty

The Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station will begin shipping out on January 22, but you can pre-order it immediately from the company directly here. Keep in mind, it does not ship with any short USB cables, so if you want to make it look as tidy as possible, you can pick up some of those here.

