PNY XLR8 CS3140 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 gaming SSD is shockingly fast

Thankfully, we have distractions from the bad news with things like sports and technology. Speaking of the latter, this week is CES 2021 and we are already seeing some cool new products. For instance, today, PNY announces the XLR8 CS3140 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 SSD. It offers insanely fast speeds -- up to 7,500MB/s read and up to 6,850MB/s write. This NVMe Gen 4.0 SSD can even be had with a monstrous heatsink to assist in cooling.

"Raw performance is not the only focus with the CS3140. Utilizing a 12-nanometer manufacturing process, it also delivers greater power efficiency, which is critical for both desktop and laptop applications, enabling the drive to deliver greater performance while generating less heat; allowing desktops to run cooler and laptops to have longer battery lives," explains PNY.

The company also says, "The CS3140 is available in two versions: a non-heatsink version for laptops and desktops with space constraints and a version with a 45-gram extruded aluminum heatsink responsible for absorbing and dissipating some of the heat produced by such fast speeds, high-intensive applications, and sustained workloads. Eight individual vertical fins provide a larger heatsink surface area while optimizing airflow and heat dissipation."

PNY shares specifications below.

PCIe 4.0 interface (NVMe Gen4 x4), supports NVMe 1.4

Form Factor: M.2 2280

Speed: up to 7,500MB/s Read and up to 6,850MB/s Write (vary by model)

Capacities: 1TB and 2TB

Warranty: 5 Year

While pricing is seemingly unknown for now, the PNY XLR8 CS3140 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 SSD will be available for purchase here by the end of this month. What we do know for sure, however, is the SSD will be offered in two capacities -- 1TB and 2TB.

