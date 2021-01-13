Creative's Sound Blaster Z SE promises an even better audio experience

Although desktop PCs come with integrated sound and graphics, if you want the best audio and visual performance possible, especially for gaming, then you'll likely need to upgrade your system with new, more powerful hardware. Most gamers will splash the cash on a graphics card, but often don’t bother with a sound card, which is madness as great audio can really enhance the gaming experience.

Creative has been making sound cards for 30 years now, and its latest product, the Sound Blaster Z SE, offers a wealth of great audio features. While its appeal for gamers will be obvious, anyone currently working from home will appreciate the crystal clear sound and audio presets it brings to video conferencing calls.

The Sound Blaster Z SE sports a myriad of newly added profiles for games like PUBG, as well as microphone and headphones EQ presets. It has the same high-quality audio specifications as its predecessor, with up to 116 dB SNR at a bit rate of up to 24-bit / 192 kHz.

The new card supports 7.1 virtual surround sound on headphones and discrete 5.1 on speakers with an expanded list of headphone profiles.

Sound Blaster Z SE is priced at $109.99 and is available to buy now from Creative.com.

