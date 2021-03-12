Microsoft confirms printing problems and blue screens after latest Windows 10 updates

Microsoft has continued its trend of releasing problematic updates for Windows 10. Just a few days ago, the KB4601319 update was found to break File History backups in Windows 10, and this month's Patch Tuesday cumulative updates have also been causing issues.

As we have reported, there have been numerous complaints from people who have installed the KB5000802 and KB5000808 updates for Windows 10. Now Microsoft has confirmed that there are indeed problems with printing after installing these updates, specifically BSoDs and a APC_INDEX_MISMATCH error.

The company says that it is aware of the problem and is investigating the issue of an "error when attempting to print to certain printers". The company does not yet offer a solution or a workaround, nor does it mention which printers have been exhibiting issues -- although printers from Ricoh and Kyocera are among those affected according to reports.

In a posting about known issues with Windows and the KB5000802 update Microsoft says:

After installing KB5000802, you might receive an APC_INDEX_MISMATCH error with a blue screen when attempting to print to certain printers in some apps.

Similar warnings apply to the KB5000808, KB5000822 and KB5000809 updates.

The company adds: "We are presently investigating and will provide an update when more information is available".

Although Microsoft has not suggested as much, it seems that the only solution for the time being is to uninstall the updates if they have caused problems with your system. Some people have also had luck with reinstalling printer drivers, but this is a less successful solution in general.

