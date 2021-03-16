Microsoft issues official fix for blue screens and printing problems in Windows 10

If you've installed Windows 10 updates this month, you may well have started to experience problems with printing, as well as seeing blue screens with an APC_INDEX_MISMATCH error. After acknowledging the problem, Microsoft initially offered a workaround, but now the company has released a proper fix for the issue.

The fix takes the form of an out-of-band update for Windows 10 as Microsoft rushed to patch the bug introduced by the March 2021 cumulative updates. In all, there are four patches to install, each for different builds of Windows -- KB5001565, KB5001566, KB5001567 and KB5001568.

When a workaround was suggested a few days ago, Microsoft said that a proper fix was in the works. Now the company has made good on its word with a quartet of bug fixes. For each of the four patches, Microsoft explains that they update "an issue that might cause a blue screen when you attempt to print to certain printers using some apps".

In a slightly expanded description, the company says of each update:

Addresses an issue that might cause a blue screen when attempting to print to certain printers using some apps and might generate the error, APC_INDEX_MISMATCH.

You can download the update by simply checking Windows Update and having them installed automatically, but you can also download them manually if you prefer. The links you need are:

