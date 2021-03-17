SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe has both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors

Can you believe it? It is 2021 and Apple still hasn't added USB-C to the iPhone! The company has added the connection to the iPad Pro and its Mac computers, but its smartphones still use Lightning. This is both frustrating and disappointing, as it means consumers can't streamline their chargers and cables. It also means you cannot easily plug a USB-C flash drive into an iPhone like you can with Android.

If you have been wanting to connect a flash drive to your iPhone without the use of dongles, Western Digital's SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe can make this a reality. You see, the drive features both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors, meaning it will work with iPhone, Android, and modern computers. While such a drive is not a new concept, this is apparently the first 2-in-1 from WD with an all-metal body.

"This new flash drive comes with two connectors, which enables a quick move of files, eliminating the need to email content from one device to another in order to upload or save. Once files are on the drive, they can be transferred using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector to a USB Type-C-compatible computer," says Western Digital.

Susan Park, Vice President, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital explains, "The need to have several different digital storage solutions to accommodate multiple devices can be frustrating. The iXpand Flash Drive Luxe offers a streamlined solution to making content more accessible across devices so consumers can keep creating without worrying about connectivity or having enough space."

Western Digital shares specifications below.

Capacities: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB

64GB, 128GB, and 256GB Interface: USB 3.1

USB 3.1 Connector: Lightning. USB-C

Lightning. USB-C Dimensions: 8.70 x 15.20 x 50.0 mm; 0.34 x 0.61 x 1.97 in.

8.70 x 15.20 x 50.0 mm; 0.34 x 0.61 x 1.97 in. Operating temperature: 0°C to 35°C (32°F to 90°F)

0°C to 35°C (32°F to 90°F) Storage temperature: -20°C to 70°C (-4°F to 158°F)

-20°C to 70°C (-4°F to 158°F) Warranty: 2-years

The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe can be had here immediately. It is currently available in three capacities -- 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. These drives are priced at $44.99, $59.99, and $89.99 respectively.

