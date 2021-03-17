TRENDnet TEG-S380 and TEG-S350 are affordable unmanaged 2.5G switches

Nowadays, more and more people are utilizing wireless networking almost exclusively -- particularly in homes. Enthusiasts and business users, however, may choose wired networking for security and performance purposes. Many of these folks will have mere Gigabit networks, but some are going the multi-gig route these days, with 5G or even 10G.

For whatever reason, 2.5G often gets overlooked, and this is a shame. Why? Well, 2.5G network capabilities are showing up in more computers and motherboards nowadays, and it can be the most affordable way to go multi-gig. For instance, 2.5G cards and dongles won't break the bank, while 2.5Gbps speeds can theoretically be achieved with existing Cat5e. And now, TRENDnet releases two affordable unmanaged 2.5G switches. Called "TEG-S380" and "TEG-S350," the former offers eight ports, while the latter has five.

"The 8-Port Unmanaged 2.5G Switch (TEG-S380) and the 5-Port Unmanaged 2.5G Switch (TEG-S350) are the latest additions to TRENDnet’s Multi-Gigabit Networking Solutions family. Both switches include 2.5GBASE-T RJ-45 ports, which allow users to achieve up to 2.5Gbps over existing Cat5e (or better) cabling. TRENDnet’s new 2.5G switches are cost-effective means of increasing a network’s throughput, and helping to reduce or eliminate network bottlenecks."

"These multi-gigabit switches also feature a durable metal housing, as well as a fanless design to eliminate distracting operating noise. For installation flexibility, the 2.5G switches are conveniently constructed to be mounted on the wall or placed on a desktop. These TRENDnet switches are IEEE 802.3bz compliant; they are also backward compatible with legacy technology hardware. No special configurations are required for these switches to connect and network devices to high-speed 2.5G Ethernet."

You are probably wondering just how affordable these unmanaged 2.5G switches actually are. Well, the 8-port TEG-S380 can be purchased here for $164.99, while the 5-port TEG-S350 can be bought here for $40 less than its big brother.

