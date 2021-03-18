Dynabook E10-S Windows 10 Pro Education laptop is fabulously unremarkable

Sometimes technology can be very exciting. Look, we all love when a sleek and sexy new device -- such as a smartphone or laptop -- is shown off at a keynote. Remember when the original MacBook Air was first revealed? I get chills. And yeah, everyone wants the latest and greatest flashy product. The truth, however, is we don't always need exciting. Sometimes we need affordable and unremarkable products that simply exist to get work done.

The Dynabook E10-S Windows 10 Pro Education laptop is such a product, and you can buy it from the company starting today. The computer is fabulously unremarkable, and yes, that's a good thing. You see, this laptop is designed for schoolwork -- not gaming or other hardcore computing.

This E10-S has an anemic dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor and a paltry 4GB of RAM. The non-touch 11.6-inch screen is small, and the 1366 x 768 resolution is disappointing. Worst of all, it has a slow eMMC storage drive, with just 128GB capacity.

"Weighing in at 2.5 pounds (1.15 kg) and just 0.78 inches (19.9 mm) thin, the compact and lightweight Dynabook E10 is built with a sleek, slip-resistant design and is fortified with protective rubber bumpers and reinforced 180-degree hinges to help withstand accidental drops of up to 30 inches. The laptop also features a full-sized, spill-resistant keyboard with mechanically anchored keys and a multi-touch ClickPad, that together provides a productive and durable learning platform," explains Dynabook.

The company also says, "To maximize the laptop for hybrid learning scenarios, the Dynabook E10 is equipped with a variety of full-size ports for HDMI, USB and LAN, and is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, the laptop features a USB-C port that allows students to connect a display, attach a variety of modern accessories and charge the laptop or other peripherals. The Dynabook E10 features a high-capacity battery (Li-Ion 45 Wh) for long-lasting battery life on a single charge."

With all of these lackluster specifications, you may be wondering why I would call the Dynabook E10-S "fabulously" unremarkable. Well, the answer is quite simple -- price. This Windows 10 Pro Education laptop is small, durable, and very affordable; it costs just $289.99! The E10-S should prove to be very capable for education -- nothing more, nothing less. A no-nonsense laptop is exactly what students and teachers need right now.