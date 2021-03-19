Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-thirty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft's Store for Business and Education will only offer free apps from April 14, 2021 onward.

The latest cumulative updates for Windows 10 have caused printing issues on some devices. Microsoft did release a workaround and an out-of-band patch, but it appears, that the issues are not resolved completely yet.

New Windows apps and games

Desktop Gadgets

Desktop Gadgets brings back a collection of small gadgets that you can display on the Windows 10 desktop.

It includes clock, weather, RSS feed, calendar, calculator, and system monitor gadgets, among others.

DeXcor - Desktop Background Changer

DeXcor - Desktop Background Changer is a free app for Windows 10 to browse a large collection of wallpapers and to set individual wallpapers as desktop backgrounds on Windows 10 devices.

SmartThings Windows

SmartThings Windows by Samsung allows uses to manage and monitor smart devices from the Windows PC the app runs on. It enables users to turn lights on or off, or locate lost devices among other things.

Notable updates

Microsoft enabled PowerPoint Presenter Coach on all platforms. On Windows, select Slide Show > Rehearse with Coach to get started.

Samsung Magician 6.3.0, a free tool to manage Solid State Drives on Windows, has been released.

Windows Community Toolkit 7.0, a collection of helpers, extensions and custom controls, was released this week. The update includes a new .NET Standard MVVM library, easier to use Toast notifications, new controls, and more.