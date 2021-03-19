Fear of automation is part of the pandemic

No Comments
Automation

We’re nowhere close to being out of the woods just yet, with COVID-19 death rates in the US still averaging around a 1,000 a day, but we're starting to get there at last thanks in part to a robust vaccination program.

However, the after-effects of the pandemic's impact will linger long after the illness subsides. According to new research, a lot of people are losing their jobs as a result of automation. 

Advertisement

Recent research by the University of Phoenix uncovered some interesting and possibly scary data. The biggest finding is that 22 percent of workers will not be returning to their jobs because they were automated during their absence. 42 percent more are stressed that the same fate awaits them.

One in four people are stressed about their jobs, and it’s higher among women. One in three claim COVID-19 has derailed their careers. Those numbers are concerning to say the least. 

"The pandemic has only exacerbated the career challenges of American workers -- the increase of automation, the widening skills gap, financial insecurity, mental wellness, and balancing parenting and home life -- yet despite this, there is optimism," said University of Phoenix President Peter Cohen.

Should more people worry? Automation was already underway, but the pandemic seems to have intensified it. 

Photo Credit: Wright Studio/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Fear of automation is part of the pandemic

The new Barnes and Noble NOOK is really just a 10-inch Android tablet made by Lenovo

The top disruptive autonomous vehicle technologies in 2021

The top conversational marketing trends in 2021

Will Budget 2021 make or break Britain's digital future?

The 'I'm a Mac' guy is back and shilling for…Intel?

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Most Commented Stories

System76 Pangolin is the AMD-powered Ubuntu Linux laptop of your dreams

8 Comments

Netflix has had enough of people sharing passwords

8 Comments

Microsoft issues official fix for blue screens and printing problems in Windows 10

6 Comments

Microsoft confirms printing problems and blue screens after latest Windows 10 updates

6 Comments

Microsoft reveals workaround for Windows 10 printing problems and blue screen issues

5 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.