Windows 10 update saga continues as Microsoft re-releases KB5001649 printing patch

Over the weekend we reported that Microsoft had paused the rollout of the out-of-band patch for the ongoing printing problems in Windows 10. The cessation came after reports of installation problems associated with the fix.

Now it appears that the company has re-released the KB5001649 update, but it remains to be seen whether this finally brings to an end the lengthy and embarrassing saga for Microsoft.

Microsoft apparently took the decision to interrupt the rollout of KB5001649 following reports from users of errors during installation. Windows Update presented many people with an error message reading:

We couldn't install this update, but you can try again (0x80070541)

The company did not issue any sort of statement about the pause in offering the update via Windows Update (it had remained available via the Update Catalog), but now it appears that the KB5001649 patch is being made available to everyone once again.

Microsoft has still not explained why it briefly stopped offering the update, but acknowledges the ongoing problems many people are having with printers. In a statement, a spokesperson for the company says:

We are working to fix the issues some customers may be experiencing when printing from some apps.

Even though KB5001649 is now available again, given the sheer number of problems that have surrounded this patch and the printing issues it is supposed to fix, it might be an idea to hold off installing it for the time being -- unless you're feeling brave, or want to test it out in a virtual machine or on a non-essential computer.

