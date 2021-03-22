Opera Touch gets a name change on iPhone

One of the best things about using an Apple iPhone, iPad, or Mac is having access to the best overall web browser on the market -- Safari. That's why I am always a bit perplexed when someone chooses an alternative like Chrome or Firefox for an Apple computer or device. Don't get me wrong, those two browsers from Mozilla and Google are great too, but Apple's offering is just faster, more focused on privacy, and better for battery life.

But OK, for whatever reason, people do pick third-party web browsers on the iPhone; even though Apple doesn't allow those browsers to use alternative browsing engines. But hey, at least you can change your default web browser on iOS and iPadOS nowadays.

If you use Opera Touch on iPhone or iPad, you may be in for a big shock. You see, as of version 3.0, released today, the web browser is getting a name change. No, the rename isn't anything radical -- the "Opera" part of the name remains. However, the company is replacing "Touch" with "Browser" in the moniker. Yes, "Opera Touch" is simply becoming "Opera Browser." In addition, the mobile app itself is receiving some significant changes.

"The most noticeable changes will be in the revamped UI aspects of the browser, like new colors being introduced. If you use Opera on your iOS device, you will also notice the purple logo on the home screen changing to red. Other visual changes will be happening in the background animations of the main UI as we introduce a cleaner and smoother design for a more refined look and feel," explains Alejandro Viquez, Senior Communication Manager, Opera.

Viquez further says, "The browser is keeping its iconic and popular speed dial bubbles on the main screen. These speed dials, inspired by our concept browser Opera Neon, show your most visited websites so you always have them easily accessible. The fast action button is also staying in its usual position at the bottom-center of your screen, so you can keep browsing with one hand when you’re on the move."

This renamed and enhanced Opera Browser 3.0 for iPhone and iPad seems to be available immediately, and you can download it here now. With that said, I would urge you to instead opt for Safari. If you haven't tried it in a while, you may be surprised by how great Apple's web browser has become.

Photo credit: XanderSt / Shutterstock