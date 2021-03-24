New solution helps enterprise developers track code changes

Enterprise software teams often struggle to navigate and make changes across increasingly large and complex codebases.

To help them handle changes, code search specialist Sourcegraph is launching Batch Changes, a solution that allows businesses to automate and track large-scale code changes across all their repositories and code hosts.

"The sheer amount of code most enterprises have creates a massive drag on development velocity," says Quinn Slack, co-founder and CEO of Sourcegraph. "When the developer experience is slow and painful, the pace of product development lags and the entire business suffers. Batch Changes closes the productivity gap by empowering enterprises to easily keep code up-to-date and pay down tech debt across every business unit, repository, and code host the company uses."

Batch Changes provides developers with a structure for finding and modifying code across thousands of repositories, and features a simple UI to help enterprises manage the resulting changesets through checks and code reviews so they can be confident each change is merged.

Instead of manually managing thousands of pull requests to remove legacy code, fix critical security issues, or update dependencies, Batch Changes allows businesses to automate large-scale code changes.

By automating these changes, enterprises can reap benefits including reducing the time it takes to make large-scale code changes by 80 percent; increasing speed and accuracy while reducing the risk of introducing breaking changes; and improving code quality throughout the organization by reducing the risk of bugs or bad code making it into production.

Ultimately this helps improve development velocity and promotes faster innovation. You can find out more on the Sourcegraph site.

