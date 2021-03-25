40 percent of SaaS app users have lost data

No Comments

In the last year especially, many businesses have turned to SaaS applications in order to aid remote working. But a survey of over 630 SaaS users across a mix of industries finds that 40 percent have previously lost data stored in their online tools.

The study from cloud backup company Rewind finds 53 percent of respondents cited using SaaS tools on the job, and 43 percent using four or more.

"If I had known online tools don't provide complete protection of my business's data, I would have been backing up everything on day one," says Matt Davis, owner of Whisker Seeker, one of North America's largest fishing tackle manufacturers. "The loss of vital data from our ecommerce store days before the holiday shopping season started nearly crippled our operation. It was the biggest nightmare of my life; one that I never want to happen again."

Advertisement

However, many users (45 percent) still are not aware of the Shared Responsibility Model. They, therefore, don't realize that while SaaS providers actively back up their own cloud infrastructure, they don't make the account-level, business-critical information stored in their apps available to users.

Most say that the data in their SaaS applications is either 'somewhat' (47 percent) or 'very' (42 percent) critical to do their work.

"We want every single day to be backup day," says Mike Potter, CEO and co-founder of Rewind. "As business users entrust more and more of the data they rely on into the cloud with SaaS apps, understanding the associated risks and how to manage data loss is critical. In today’s increasingly technology-reliant business environment, comprehensive, accessible, and easily restored backups for foundational SaaS applications has become an absolute necessity to keep business operations running smoothly."

Image Credit: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Canonical makes working from home as easy as Pi

40 percent of SaaS app users have lost data

iFun Screen Recorder 1.0 gives Windows users a fully-featured screencast tool with no strings attached

Shifting attack patterns boost uptake of zero trust

Outsourcing is a powerful business strategy -- so why is it frowned upon?

Cryptocurrency scams almost double in 2020 with more on the way

Protecting Windows Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) from attack

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft admits Windows 10 updates are causing even more printer problems than first thought

12 Comments

Windows 10 update farce continues as Microsoft pulls the plug on problematic printing patch

12 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 21343 with a new look for File Explorer

9 Comments

Microsoft is experimenting with sharing browsing data from Edge with Windows 10

9 Comments

The new Barnes and Noble NOOK is really just a 10-inch Android tablet made by Lenovo

8 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.