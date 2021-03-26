Minisforum launches AMD Ryzen-powered DESKMINI UM340 Windows 10 mini PC

If you love tiny desktop computers as much as I do, you absolutely must check out Minisforum. This manufacturer makes diminutive PCs with both attractive designs and respectable performance. They can typically run both Windows 10 and Linux wonderfully.

As an AMD fan, I am very excited about Minisforum's latest offering. Called "DESKMINI UM340," this miniature desktop computer is powered by a quad-core AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU and has Radeon Vega 8 graphics. While it comes with either 8GB or 16GB RAM, it will support up to 64GB of memory. For storage, there are two capacities of NVMe SSDs -- 256GB and 512GB.

While the Minisforum DESKMINI UM270 mini comes with Windows 10 Pro, it should absolutely run Linux like a champ too. In fact, since it has both M.2 and 2.5-inch SATA drive options, you can easily put a Linux distribution on the secondary drive and dual-boot with Windows without the need to partition.

"UM340 is equipped with Ryzen 5 3450U processor and Radeon Vega 8 Graphics with 1,200MHz frequency. This is a new version released by AMD in the second quarter of 2020. It has four cores, eight threads, and a basic clock speed of 2.1GHz. The maximum boost clock is up to 3.5GHz, making it suitable for various situations. Also, a 15W default TDP design enable a less power consumption," says Minisforum.

The company also says, "This CPU adopts AMD SenseMI technology, AMD Zen core architecture, AMD FreeSync technology and DirectX 12 technology to bring you faster performance and a more stable gaming experience. In memory and storage aspect, UM340 comes with a standard 8GB×2 dual DDR4 RAM and M.2 2280 256GB/512GB PCIe SSD options. A 2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s) is handily provided for expansion."

Minisforum shares specifications below.

ProcessorAMD Ryzen 5 3450U, 4 Cores/8 Threads
(Total L2 Cache 2MB, Total L3 Cache 4MB, Base Clock 2.1 GHz, up to 3.5GHz)
GPURadeon Vega 8 Graphics(Graphics Frequency 1200 MHz)
MemoryDDR4 8GB×2 Dual channel (SODIMM Slots×2)
StorageM.2 2280 256GB/512GB PCIe SSD
Storage Expansion1×2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s)
Wireless ConnectivityM.2 2230 WIFI Support (Intel WIFI6 AX200, BT5.1 pre-install)
Video OutputHDMI 2.0 ([email protected]), DisplayPort ([email protected]), USB-C Port ([email protected])
Audio OutputHDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-C Port, 3.5mm Audio Jack
Peripherals InterfaceRJ45 Gigabit Ethernet Port×2, USB3.1 Port×1 (Gen1, 2.0A Max output, shutdown charging, Yellow), USB3.1 Port×3 (Gen2, Blue), USB-C Port×1 (Gen2), Digital MIC×1, Clear CMOS
PowerDC 19V/3A
SystemWindows 10 Pro
Product Dimension128×127×46mm
Package Dimension158×158×100mm
Net Weight0.50/KGS
Gross Weight1.40/KGS

If you are interested in buying the AMD Ryzen-powered DESKMINI UM340 mini PC you can do so immediately here. Pricing starts at $539, and that includes 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. The model with 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD costs $559, while the top model with 16GB RAM and a 512GB of storage capacity can be had for $599. Inside the box you will get an HDMI cable, DisplayPort cable, and VESA mount.

