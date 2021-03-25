Transcend JetFlash 930C flash drive has both USB-A and USB-C connectors

USB flash drives may not be as popular as they were years ago, but they still have their place. For instance, even though I save most of my data to the cloud nowadays, I still depend on flash drives for installing operating systems, such as Windows 10, Ubuntu, Manjaro, and more.

The problem with traditional USB flash drives, however, is many new computers no longer have USB-A ports. And so, they require the use of dongles or adapters. Thankfully, companies are also making USB Type-C flash drives. Even better, today, Transcend unveils a flash drive that has both USB-A and USB-C connectors. Called "JetFlash 930C," it should work with pretty much any computer.

"JetFlash 930C is designed with two connectors - USB Type-A and USB Type-C. Users can seamlessly transfer and share files among desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. For content creators, it allows users to carry creativity with them wherever they go. For gamers, spacious storage space and high speeds leave players free to battle for glory," says Transcend.

The company further says, "Embedded with the USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, JetFlash 930C can reach up to 420MB/s and 400MB/s read/write speeds, respectively. Coming in high capacities of up to 512GB means room for a large amount of multimedia and gaming files. Its 3D NAND flash memory delivers ultra-high endurance -- 10 times the lifespan of a regular USB. The aluminum metallic housing brings extra protection to stored data, while the sleek golden finish gives a touch of class."

Transcend shares specifications below.

Dimensions: 71.3 mm x 20 mm x 7.8 mm (2.81" x 0.79" x 0.31")

71.3 mm x 20 mm x 7.8 mm (2.81" x 0.79" x 0.31") Weight: 11 g (0.39 oz)

11 g (0.39 oz) Color: Gold

Gold Connection Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1

USB 3.2 Gen 1 USB Type: USB-A and USB-C

USB-A and USB-C Storage Capacities: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

128GB, 256GB, and 512GB Read Speed: up to 420 MB/s

up to 420 MB/s Write Speed: up to 400 MB/s

up to 400 MB/s Certificates: CE/FCC/BSMI/KC/RCM/EAC

CE/FCC/BSMI/KC/RCM/EAC Warranty: Five-year Limited Warranty

While the Transcend JetFlash 930C flash drive is not yet available for sale, it should show up here very soon. Cost is a mystery for now, but like Transcend's other products, it should be reasonably priced. What we do know for sure, however, is it will be offered in three capacities -- 128GB. 256GB, and 512GB.

