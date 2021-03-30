One in five healthcare files is open to all employees

No Comments
Healthcare data

A new report from Varonis reveals some startling statistics about healthcare data, with almost 20 percent of files open to all employees in an organization.

In addition the average healthcare organization has over 31,000 files -- including those that include HIPAA-protected information, financial data, and proprietary research -- open to everyone.

The percentage of files open to all is greater in small and medium organizations (25 percent and 23 percent) than in larger ones (16 percent). On their first day at work, new employees at small companies may have instant access to over 11,000 exposed files, and nearly half of them contain sensitive data. This creates a massive attack surface and increases the risk of non-compliance in the event of a data breach.

Advertisement

Also worrying is that 77 percent of the companies surveyed had 500 or more accounts with passwords that never expire. 79 percent also have more than 1,000 'ghost users' -- accounts that are inactive but still enabled -- giving hackers an opportunity to move through networks.

Rachel Hunt, content and media relations manager at Varonis writes on the company's blog, "As the saying goes, hackers only need to be right once. One successful phishing email can set off a ransomware chain reaction that encrypts every file it touches. A single insider with unrestricted access to file shares can copy, change, or delete thousands or even millions of documents."

You can find out more and get the full report on the Varonis blog.

Image Credit: everything possible / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

One in five healthcare files is open to all employees

2020 sees cybercriminals turn to Ransomware 2.0

Microsoft releases optional KB5000842 update to fix lots of Windows 10 problems

Kingston launches NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD

Can Cybershoes cure my motion sickness on Oculus Quest 2? [Review]

Need stability, scalability, high availability, and control? Here is how Atlassian Data Center can help

Applying a hybrid working model to your cloud strategy [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

New York's revolutionary COVID-19 'Excelsior Pass' will lead USA back to normalcy

46 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 21343 with a new look for File Explorer

12 Comments

Protecting Windows Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) from attack

5 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001205 update to fix Windows 10 Secure Boot vulnerability

5 Comments

Outsourcing is a powerful business strategy -- so why is it frowned upon?

4 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.